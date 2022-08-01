JUST IN

Australian Parliament considers lifting euthanasia ban in two territories
Two MP men created social media groups in name of IS: Narottam Mishra
Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study
Sanjay Arora hands ITBP charge to batchmate, joins Delhi police as chief
Samples of deceased Kerala man come out positive for monkeypox virus
Heavy rain claims life of five people in Kerala; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Monkeypox likely to lead to more fatalities, says WHO as cases spread
MiG-21: A brief look at the history of the IAF's most widely used aircraft
India's new mall space set to double in 2022, says Anarock report
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Australian Parliament considers lifting euthanasia ban in two territories

Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India to rely on weightlifters again

Business Standard

32nd batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave Jammu amid tight security

The 32nd batch of over 450 pilgrims left Jammu for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Monday.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Amarnath yatra

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

The 32nd batch of over 450 pilgrims left Jammu for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Monday.

A total of 458 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 21 vehicles amid heavy security this morning, they said.

They said 164 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the camp in eight vehicles followed by the second convoy of 13 vehicles carrying 294 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

The number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine is drastically falling as the yatra is inching towards its conclusion and also due to bad weather conditions, officials said.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30.

A total of 143,123 pilgrims have left from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

A total of 36 people, mostly pilgrims, have died during the on-going Amarnath yatra so far, excluding 15 people, who died in the flash floods at Amarnath cave shrine on July 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 14:12 IST

`