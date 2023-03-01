UK Foreign Secretary raises IT searches at BBC offices with Jaishankar

JUST IN
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday raised the issue of tax searches at BBC offices in India with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar

Topics
Income Tax department | BBC | S Jaishankar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday raised the issue of tax searches at BBC offices in India with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

The issue was raised during their bilateral meeting, as per reports citing an interview with Cleverly, who is in India to participate in the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, which began here on Wednesday.

Last month, income tax authorities had conducted "survey operations" at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The searches came after the Indian government had reacted strongly against a BBC documentary on post-Godhra incident riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state's Chief Minister.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 17:52 IST

