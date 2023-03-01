UK Foreign Secretary raises IT searches at BBC offices with Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Democracy in India facing trouble: Sanjay Raut after I-T survey at BBC
BBC World Service proposes scrapping 382 posts in digital-only push
I-T officials leave BBC offices after three days of 'lengthy questioning'
Why no documentary on 1984 riots in Delhi, asks EAM S Jaishankar
-
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday raised the issue of tax searches at BBC offices in India with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.
The issue was raised during their bilateral meeting, as per reports citing an interview with Cleverly, who is in India to participate in the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, which began here on Wednesday.
Last month, income tax authorities had conducted "survey operations" at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
The searches came after the Indian government had reacted strongly against a BBC documentary on post-Godhra incident riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state's Chief Minister.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 17:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU