UK Home Ministry clears extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi

On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed Modi's extradition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirav Modi

The United Kingdom's Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Friday.

He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed Modi's extradition.

The findings of the court were sent to the UK Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.

First Published: Fri, April 16 2021. 18:05 IST

