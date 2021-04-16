UK Home Ministry clears extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi

-
The United Kingdom's Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Friday.
He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.
On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed Modi's extradition.
The findings of the court were sent to the UK Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.
