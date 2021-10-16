UK records over 40,000 Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra scraps RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers
Covid LIVE: 11 cases of Kappa strain in Rajasthan; 2,169 new cases in Assam
Pune orders screening of rural Covid survivors to detect mucormycosis cases
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra sees 9,350 new cases; less than 1,000 in Bengaluru
-
Another 44,932 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country recorded more than 40,000 Covid-19 cases on the third successive day, according to official figures released on Friday.
It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,361,651. The country's coronavirus-related death toll rose by 145 to a total of 138,379. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.
There are currently 7,086 patients in hospital with COVID-19.
The data came as National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace estimated that 400,000 coronavirus test samples were processed through the Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton and an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect results between September 8 and October 12.
An investigation was launched into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they had previously tested positive on a lateral flow device.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said most were in the South West of England.
More than 85 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose, and over 78 percent have received both, the latest figures showed.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU