UK to close all travel corridors to prevent risk of new Covid strain

-
ALSO READ
UK records another 34,693 new coronavirus cases, 210 deaths in 24 hours
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Sweden confirms first case of mutated, more infectious coronavirus strain
With no action by Washington, states race to offer coronavirus aid
Greece further extends coronavirus lockdown as second wave takes over
-
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country will close all travel corridors from Monday onwards in a bid to keep out new coronavirus variants.
The UK "will temporarily close all travel corridors from 4 a.m. on Monday", the Prime Minister during a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Friday.
The new measure means that travellers entering the country must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test in the previous 72 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.
Anyone arriving in the UK must quarantine for 10 days or they have the choice of doing an extra test on day five to shorten the isolation, Johnson said.
"What we don't want to see is all that hard work undone by the arrival of a new variant that is vaccine busting," he said.
The Prime Minister made the remarks after the UK on Thursday banned arrivals from South America, Portugal and some other countries over fears about a strain of the virus detected in Brazil.
The new rules will be in place until at least February 15, he said.
Meanwhile, Johnson said 3.2 million people have so far received Covid-19 vaccines.
The pressures on the National Health Service (NHS) are "extraordinary" and it would be "fatal" to show complacency now, he said.
"This is not the time for the slightest relaxation of our national resolve," Johnson said, urging the public to stay at home.
England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.
Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Another 55,761 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,325,642, according to official figures.
Another 1,280 have died within 28 days of a positive test, which increased the overall fatality toll to 87,448.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU