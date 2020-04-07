Under pressure from states, Centre considering extension of lockdown

The Centre indicated on Tuesday that it was in no hurry to lift the all-India on April 15 even though the curbs had badly hurt the economy, after several state governments stated they would not be able to handle more pressure on health facilities if “outsiders” transported the Covid-19 virus into new areas. A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of opposition parties is due on Wednesday. The PM is expected to bounce off them the idea of extending the beyond April 15 for a few more weeks, possibly till June 1.

The proposal of lifting the in a staggered manner, suggested by the health ministry earlier, is on the verge of being scrapped because it is too impractical to implement. A final decision on an extension or otherwise could be announced around April 10, when the PM holds another round of consultations with chief ministers.

The Centre signalled that it was sympathetic to the pain of factories, information-technology installations, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other entities that wanted the lockdown to end.

But it was state governments that were piling on the pressure to extend it.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for instance, let it be known that its health facilities were stretched to the seams. While the government had earlier identified 10,000 isolation beds in district hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, if that number doubled to 20,000, it had a contingency plan in place of hiring hotels, lodges and hostels in the vicinity of these government hospitals, it said. Private facilities would serve the asymptomatic patients, who might have tested positive but showed no symptoms, UP Medical, Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.





On Monday, UP Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said the lockdown could be extended in the state if the number of the infected continued to rise. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avneesh Avasthi said the lockdown could remain in place till UP became “coronavirus-free”.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who heads a Congress government, wrote to the PM on Tuesday, urging him to thoroughly examine any move to restore inter-state transport after lifting the lockdown. Baghel said the Covid-19 situation was under control in Chhattisgarh: Of the 1,590 people tested for coronavirus, only 10 were found infected. Seven patients have recovered, while the condition of the remaining three was stable. “The state will face problems once air, train and inter-state transportation is restored after the lockdown,” Baghel said, adding that entry of infected persons in the state would increase the chances of spreading the disease.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there was no clarity whether the lockdown would be extended but warned of a surge in Covid-19 cases if it was suddenly lifted. “We don’t know when the lockdown will be lifted. But once it is lifted, another problem will start – planes will start landing and migrant workers, who are stuck in other states, would start returning," she said, predicting there would be chaos.



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said publicly on Monday that the Centre should consider extending the lockdown “without hesitation”. Human life is more important than the economy, he said.

On Tuesday, at a meeting of an empowered Group of Ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and others, the recommendations made by chief ministers were discussed thoroughly. The pros and cons of a staggered lifting of the lockdown were weighed against the concerns and anxieties of chief ministers. What added heft to the discussion was a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research advancing the merits of social distancing.

The government is grappling with many other problems. Shab-e-Barat on Thursday will involve congregational prayers in mosques and visits by the devout to Muslim graveyards and dargahs. Managing procurement of the harvested crops in most north Indian states, which involves huge movement of labour, will be another challenge.

(With inputs from BS Reporters in Lucknow, Raipur, Kolkata and Bengaluru)