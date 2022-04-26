Unemployment at peak in Haryana, but govt in denial mode: MLA Balraj Kundu

Haryana's Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu on Monday alleged that was at its peak in the state, but the BJP-JJP government was in denial mode.

" is at its peak in Haryana, but the government is not ready to accept the fact and is in a denial mode. It trashes the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, which has in the past put the rate at over 30 per cent.

"The government speaks a white lie when it claims the unemployment rate in the state is only around 6 per cent," Kundu told reporters here.

He also said let the government come out with unemployment figures of any district or any one assembly constituency.

"I challenge the government that I will also get an independent survey done later from the same district or constituency and the real picture will be before people," he said.

He said youth are going astray and taking to petty crimes because they are unable to find jobs.

"Nearly 30,000 posts are vacant in the education department, 17,000 posts are lying vacant in the health department, but the government is not filling them up to provide jobs to the youth," he alleged.

Kundu alleged that corruption is rampant and the law and order situation is worsening.

The power situation is also bad, with cuts being imposed daily, he said.

Kundu further said that the government schools are in a bad shape in forcing parents to get their children admitted in private schools.

The legislator also alleged that various sections are fed up with the alleged misrule of the state government, which he claimed has failed on all fronts.

He also hit out at the government after four people died due to inhaling some poisonous gas inside a tank of a sewerage treatment plant at a village in Hisar district on Tuesday.

Two sewage workers had entered the 50-feet deep tank in Buddakhera village for maintenance work while two others went inside to check when they did not come out, but all four died due to inhaling some poisonous gas, police had said earlier.

"Four precious lives were lost in the incident due to government negligence because the workers did not have proper safety gear. I will write to the chief minister urging that the next of kin of each deceased should be given a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh and a government job," the MLA said.

Kundu, meanwhile, said the government's decision to ban the sale of wheat residue, which is used as cattle fodder, outside the state was an "anti-farmer" step.

"Banning the sale of tudi' (wheat residue) outside the state is not a wise decision. This decision should be withdrawn immediately," he said.

"First farmers had to face difficulties due to unseasonal rains followed by summer setting in early. The vagaries of weather have resulted in loss in wheat yield by 5-10 quintal per acre.

"Rather than compensating the farmers for their loss, the government comes out with decisions of banning sale of 'tudi'," he said.

Kundu along with six other Independent MLAs, had lent post-poll support to the BJP when it came to power in alliance with the JJP after the October 2019 assembly polls.

However, in February 2020, Kundu cited alleged corruption in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government and levelled allegations against a former minister after which he announced to withdraw his support to the government.

Kundu had also come out in support of the farmers' agitation against the now repealed central farm laws.

