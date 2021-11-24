Union Cabinet approves repeal of farm laws after PM Modi's statement

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers, according to official sources.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws.
The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.
The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now.
