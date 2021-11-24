Malegaon blast case: Accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before court

-
ALSO READ
Pragya Thakur, out on bail on health grounds, seen playing kabaddi
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
5 people dead, 4 wounded in roadside bombing in Afghanistan's Ahmad Abad
-
BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before a special NIA court here on Wednesday.
She appeared before special judge P R Sitre, hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Thakur's lawyer said that although the court had not summoned the MP, she appeared on her own as she was in Mumbai for her medical treatment.
The BJP leader had last appeared before the court in the case in January this year.
Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.
A total of eight witnesses have turned hostile in the case so far.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.
According to police, the motorbike was registered in Thakur's name and that led to her arrest in 2008. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to her in 2017. She is being tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU