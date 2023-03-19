Madras HC delays AIADMK general secretary election results till March 22

-
The Madras High Court on Sunday said that the election results for the general secretary post of the AIADMK should not be announced till March 22.
The court asked why the election was announced when a case related to the resolutions was pending in the court. Justice Kumaresh Babu of the Madras High Court, however, said that all election procedures can be conducted.
The Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) side responded by stating that the voter list of the party was long prepared and that the party cannot function without holding elections.
The EPS side also argued in the court that in a party with a 1.5 crore cadre not even one per cent supported the deposed coordinator of the party, O. Panneerselvam (OPS). The EPS faction also said that the court cannot interfere in intra-party affairs.
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 14:55 IST
