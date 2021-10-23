Union Home Min Shah visits J&K, reviews security situation in the Valley

-
ALSO READ
India, US condemn cross-border terrorism;call for justice for 26/11 attacks
India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice
How 9/11 attacks turned America into a debased, half-crazed, fading power
Fading memories of a terror attack
After a spate of attacks, panicked non-local workers flee Kashmir
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities.
Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.
The home minister was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces, the officials said.
Shah's visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.
This is Shah's first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019.
Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit.
Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in the city, the officials said.
Official sources said that 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.
Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs security review meeting during his three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/qtohyuXs2P— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU