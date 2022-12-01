Union minister Joshi stresses on role of coal in India's energy security

-
Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the nation's energy security is important and the country would still need around 1.5 billion tonnes of coal even if 50 per cent of energy demand is met through renewable sources.
As a result, there was no need to worry about the future of dry fuel, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
Speaking at an investor conclave in Mumbai, the minister said, "Our requirement for coal is increasing, our total dispatch in 2013-14 was 572 million tonnes, last year it was 817 million tonnes, this year it will be 900 million tonnes. Despite this, domestic production will not be able to fulfil full coal demand."
While the total coal production from the domestic sources will be 1 billion tonnes, the total demand would be 1,300-1,400 million tonnes, he added.
As the country is aiming to become self-reliant in the coal sector, deliberations are underway on how the country can perform sustainable coal mining, he explained.
The power demand, he said, will double by 2040.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state is focused on making Maharashtra mining intensive investor-friendly hub in Vidarbha and Konkan regions.
It will encourage mineral-friendly industries in these regions, he added.
He made a plea to the coal ministry to start a coal research institute in Maharashtra on similar lines to the one started in Jharkhand. He also said that the re-starting of 20 closed mines in Maharashtra by the Centre has created job opportunities in the region.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 22:56 IST
