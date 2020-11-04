Union minister Smriti Irani slams arrest of Republic TV editor Goswami

-
ALSO READ
Arnab Goswami moves SC, seeks quashing of fresh FIR against him in Mumbai
Mumbai police grills Arnab Goswami over alleged provocative comments
Bombay HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami's plea seeking quashing of 2 FIRs
Prasad questions Goswami's arrest, dubs it as textbook case of hypocrisy
SC to deliver verdict on Arnab Goswami's plea for quashing FIRs on Tuesday
-
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, saying if those infree press don't stand upin support of him then they aretactically in support of fascism.
Police on Wednesday arrested the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer.
Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
Irani, the Women and Child Development Minister, tweeted, "Those in the free press who don't stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him,you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU