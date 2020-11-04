'Reminds of Emergency': I&B Min Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

-
ALSO READ
TRP manipulation racket busted, 4 arrested, says Mumbai police chief
Mumbai Police names Republic TV in TRP racket, Goswami threatens defamation
Arnab Goswami moves SC, seeks quashing of fresh FIR against him in Mumbai
Fake TRP racket: Mumbai Police call Republic TV's CFO for questioning
Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh to brief media on cabinet decisions today
-
Reacting to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described it as "an attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the "Emergency days".
Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.
Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra."
"This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," he said.
A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence Mumbai.
Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU