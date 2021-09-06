Union ministers Mukhtar Naqvi, Smriti Irani relish dosa at Mumbai eatery

In for a series of nutrition awareness programmes, Union ministers and Monday took time off to savour dosa and vada at an eatery in Matunga.

They ate like common people in the eatery. The people there were surprised to see two Union Ministers together having food with them. There was no VIP treatment, an official said.

The ministers were here to attend Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan (nutrition awareness campaign) programmes organised by the Union Ministry for Women and Child Development and Union Ministry for Minority Affairs for women from minority communities.

Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, also visited an Integrated Child Development Services scheme centre at Dharavi, interacted with beneficiaries and also visited their homes.

She also inaugurated a digital Guddi Gudda' board at the ICDS premises. The board is used for updating, monitoring and giving visibility to birth statistics, under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, the official said.

It also displays information and educational material on the scheme, and thus acts as a medium for advocacy and information.

