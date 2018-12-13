United Airlines to start Delhi-San Francisco non-stop service from Dec 2019

-
ALSO READ
Govt puts hiking compensation for delayed, cancelled flights on back burner
In-flight delight
Tell passengers if flight carrying a martyr's body: DGCA to airlines
Amid airlines' mounting losses, FIA seeks concessions from civil aviation
GE Aviation signs $340-mn deal for engine supply to Vistara's Boeing fleet
-
Airline major United Airlines on Thursday announced it will introduce a new daily nonstop seasonal service between New Delhi and San Francisco from December 7, 2019 -- subject to government approval.
"United's new route to San Francisco will be the airline's third daily nonstop service from India in addition to the existing daily, year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York or Newark," the airline said in a statement.
The airline will deploy its Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft on the route.
United has served India since 2005.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU