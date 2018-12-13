United Airlines to start Delhi-San Francisco non-stop service from Dec 2019

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Airline major United Airlines on Thursday announced it will introduce a new daily nonstop seasonal service between New Delhi and San Francisco from December 7, 2019 -- subject to government approval.

"United's new route to San Francisco will be the airline's third daily nonstop service from India in addition to the existing daily, year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York or Newark," the airline said in a statement.

The airline will deploy its Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft on the route.

United has served India since 2005.
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 22:02 IST

