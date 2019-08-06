Unlike other UTs, Jammu & Kashmir to get funds from Centre's divisible pool

The proposed Union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will get funds from the divisible tax pool of the Centre, after recommendation of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. Funds from this source are usually given to states and not UTs.

Ladakh, the other proposed UT to be carved out of the state of J&K, too will get funds from the Centre. These provisions have been made in The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, passed by Parliament on Tuesday. “The President shall make a reference to the Fifteenth Finance Commission to include the Union territory of Jammu and ...