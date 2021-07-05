UP allows cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms, stadiums to reopen from today

In wake of decreasing new COVID-19 cases in the state, the Government allowed cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and stadiums to reopen from Monday.

"With the policy of aggressive tracing, testing, rapid treatment and rapid vaccination, the COVID infection in is under control. Multiplexes, cinemas halls, gyms and sports complex/ stadiums have been allowed to operate in compliance with the COVID protocol. The business of cinema hall operators has been affected due to COVID. Relief should be provided considering their needs/problems," reads the official statement.

The decision was taken in the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday with Team-9.

Uttar Pradesh reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and 305 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 2,264, according to the state government.

The COVID recovery rate has gone up to 98.5 per cent, while the positivity rate was found to be 0.06 per cent in the last 24 hours.

"Till now 5,88,75,021 tests have been done in the state. This is the highest number of COVID tests done by any single state in the country. In the last 24 hours, 2,48,333 tests were conducted in the state," said the official statement.

As many as 3,26,09,923 vaccine doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday. More than 1,02,00,000 doses have been administered to people in the age group of 18 to 45. While 48,22,000 people of the state have received both doses of the vaccine.

