UP: Autorickshaw carrying 26 passengers stuns cops, vehicle seized

-
ALSO READ
Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes car: Maha CM Shinde's dig at Uddhav
2 killed, 10 injured in autorickshaw-car collision in UP's Hardoi
UP Police strengthens security, ramps up deployment ahead of Bakrid
Twitter handles of UP govt, state information department hacked briefly
SP, BJP in war of words on alleged beating of protesters at police station
-
'The more the merrier' - perhaps this would have been the thought when this autorickshaw driver in Bindki in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district was carrying passengers on his vehicle. When he was stopped for over speeding, the police were shocked to find 26 passengers tumbling out of the tiny three-wheeler.
The total count - inclding the driver - was 27.
A video of the cops counting passengers one by one has now gone viral.
The auto was first spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur when the cops checked the speed gun. The over-speeding auto was chased down by police.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Police seized an auto and imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 after 27 people were found traveling in it in the Bindki PS area of Fatehpur district, yesterday— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2022
(Source: Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/XeOwFcoQ0r
When the officials began deboarding passengers, they were stunned to see 27 people, all cramped up, including the driver, coming out of the auto.
The auto has since been seized.
The driver later told reporters that the family was on its way to a relative's house to celebrate Eid, and could not find another auto so he agreed to take them all.
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU