UP becomes the first state to cross 380 mn mark in Covid-19 vaccine doses

has crossed the 38-crore mark of administering Covid-19 vaccine doses and has become the first state in India to have achieved this figure.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, " under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has, so far, administered over 38-crore total doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The success ensuring India's victory over Covid-19 is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens."

As per data from the CoWin portal, at least 38.01 crore of the total 215 crore doses administered in the country are from Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement from the state government.

Strengthening its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing vaccination cover to all children aged between 12 and 18 years in a time-bound manner.

More than 2,73,20,364 vaccine doses have been administered so far to children in the age group of 15-18 years and more than 1,63,59,874 vaccine doses to children in the age group of 12-15 years in the state.

Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) on January 10.

More than 3.52 crore 'precaution doses' have been administered in the state so far.

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 17.65 crore doses administered so far.

In terms of percentage, 100 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated in the state now, said the press statement.

