Maharashtra records 730 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 5,513

on Tuesday recorded 730 new infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the health department said in a release.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,11,976, and death toll reached 1,48,293.

On Monday, the state had recorded 414 new cases and one fatality.

State capital Mumbai recorded 193 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai cities recorded one fatality each, while Satara district recorded two fatalities. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 5,513.

As many as 1,075 patients recovered from the viral infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,58,170.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent.

As many as 23,918 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,44,09,585.

Maharashtra's figures: New cases: 730; New deaths: four; Active cases: 5,513; New tests: 23,918.

