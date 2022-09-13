JUST IN
Lumpy skin disease may be controlled in a month, says Sanjeev Balyan
India, China carry out verification of disengagement process at PP-15
Amazon moves Delhi HC against Rs 1 lakh CCPA fine in pressure cooker case
EWS quota goes against the basic structure of Constitution, SC told
SOPA demands Centre to immediately curb illegal import of GM soyabean
PM Modi to release national logistics policy on Sep 17, says Piyush Goyal
Over 34k students register on portal for admission to DU's UG programmes
Hyderabad hotel, e-bike showroom owners booked for culpable homicide
Pashu Aadhaar: How will it help control lumpy skin disease in cattle
CM Bommai assures on time completion of Bengaluru's stormwater drain work
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Lumpy skin disease may be controlled in a month, says Sanjeev Balyan
Telangana says Centre owes it over Rs 1 trn in the form of funds, grants
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 730 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 5,513

State capital Mumbai recorded 193 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Covid test
Covid test

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 730 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related deaths, the health department said in a release.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,11,976, and death toll reached 1,48,293.

On Monday, the state had recorded 414 new cases and one fatality.

State capital Mumbai recorded 193 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai cities recorded one fatality each, while Satara district recorded two fatalities. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 5,513.

As many as 1,075 patients recovered from the viral infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,58,170.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.10 per cent.

As many as 23,918 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 8,44,09,585.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 730; New deaths: four; Active cases: 5,513; New tests: 23,918.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 21:31 IST

`