UP, Bengal top list of states in custodial death cases: Centre tells LS

-
ALSO READ
RS: MoS Rai may move motion for election to committee on Official Language
Bill tabled in Lok Sabha to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
Monsoon Session from today: Govt lists 32 bills, Oppn seeks Agnipath debate
Monsoon session: No plan to release 2011 caste census data, says govt
-
Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal top the list of states in terms of cases registered in respect of custodial deaths, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.
A total of 501 and 451 cases of custodial deaths were registered in Uttar Pradesh in 2021-22 and 2020-21, respectively, and 257 and 185 such cases were registered in West Bengal during the same years, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
These were amongd the total 2,544 and 1,940 cases of custodial deaths registered across the country during 2021-22 and 2020-21 as per the information provided by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he said.
The minister also said "police" and "public Order" are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, and it is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to ensure protection of human rights of the citizens.
Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir tops the list of states in terms of cases registered in respect of death in police encounters with 45 cases in 2021-22. A total of 151 and 82 cases in respect of death in police encounters were registered across the country in 2021-22 and 2020-21, respectively.
The minister said that the Central government issues advisories from time to time and has also enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which stipulates establishment of the NHRC and State Human Rights Commissions to look into the alleged human rights violations by public servants.
"When complaints of alleged human rights violations are received by the NHRC, action is taken by the Commission as per the provisions laid down under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Workshops/seminars are also organised by the NHRC from time to time to sensitise public servants for better understanding of human rights and, in particular, the protection of rights of persons in custody," he said.
--IANS
kvm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU