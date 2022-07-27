Punjab CM seeks special central package to strengthen canal system in state

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Punjab government to present paperless budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann faces perils of his poll promises
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to allocate special funds for rejuvenation of the canal system in the state.
The chief minister, who called on Shekhawat at his office here, underlined the need for a special package to strengthen and repair the existing canal system in the state, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government.
He said the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) that was constructed during the pre-independence era is in dire straits now due to which farmers are facing a lot of problems.
Mann apprised the Union Minister that even the canals constructed after the independence needs to be strengthened and upgraded for which the Union government must allocate special package to the state, the statement said.
The chief minister said it is the need of hour as the food growers of the state, who have played a key role in making country self-reliant in food production, have to face lot of problems due to dilapidated canal system.
He sought the Union minister's intervention for clearing proposals submitted by the state government in this regard, it said.
Mann said it will help in enhancing the water carrying capacity of canals and benefit the farmers of the state.
The chief minister also apprised the Union minister that the state government has started an ambitious project of cleaning of Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of Sutlej river, which runs almost parallel to it through Ludhiana district and ultimately merges with the river again, according to the statement.
He said the total length of nullah for its entire stretch is 47.55 km out of which 14 Km passes through Ludhiana city and bisects it into two parts.
Mann said the state government has embarked on a project worth Rs 850 crore for cleaning this nullah which includes construction of new STPs and CETPs besides upgradation of existing ones, it said.
The chief minister said the state government is also releasing 200 cusecs of fresh water in Buddha Nullah. He informed the Union minister that 54 per cent of this project has been completed and the rest will be accomplished by March 2023.
Mann urged the Union government to help the state government in this project by introducing new technologies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU