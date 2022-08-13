JUST IN
National
Business Standard

UP boat tragedy: 7 bodies fished out after 2 days; death toll rises to 10

Bodies of seven of the 17 people who were feared drowned in a boat capsize two days ago were fished out in Fatehpur district on Saturday, police said

Topics
UP boat capsize | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Banda/Fatehpur (UP) 

boat, boat sinking

Bodies of seven of the 17 people who were feared drowned in a boat capsize two days ago were fished out in Fatehpur district on Saturday, police said.

With the recovery of these bodies, 10 people have been confirmed dead in the tragedy that occurred in Banda district's Samgara village on Thursday.

Sanjay Tiwari, SHO at Kishanpur police station -- jurisdiction in which the bodies were recovered -- told PTI, "Seven bodies have been recovered from Yamuna river. One of those has been taken by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to Marka police station. The remaining bodies are at the police station and efforts are on to identify them. These bodies were recovered 15-20 kilometres away from the incident spot."

The boat carrying over 30 people was sailing from Marka towards Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur when it lost balance due to strong wind causing huge waves, leading to the tragedy.

Police confirmed that 13 people swam to safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 13:44 IST

