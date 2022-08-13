Independence Day celebrations: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicks off today

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence kicked off today.

The campaign initiated as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

The government has amended the Flag Code of to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions.

This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to use 'tiranga' as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

On Wednesday, PM Modi said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future.

Addressing a Tiranga Rally in Surat via video conferencing, PM Modi recalled that in a few days' time, India is completing 75 years of its independence and said that all of us are preparing for this historic as the Tricolour is hoisted in every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Tiranga Yatras being held across the country are a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

"From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India," he said.

