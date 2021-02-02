UP court issues non-bailable warrant against AAP MLA Sanjay Singh

-
A court here on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrant against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in an alleged hate speech case.
Judge PK Rai of the MP-MLA court fixed February 17 as the next date of hearing.
Singh had on August 12, 2020 held a press conference here, wherein he had alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was favouring one particular caste. An FIR was registered against him with Hazratganj police under sections 153-A, 153-B, 501, 505(1), 505(2) of the IPC.
After probe, the investigating officer filed a charge sheet on September 7. Ten days later, the state government granted sanction for prosecution of Singh.
The special court took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued summons to Singh on December 4.
Singh moved the Allahabad High Court but Justice Rakesh Srivastava on January 21 dismissed his plea to quash the MP-MLA court's order, accepting the arguments of government advocate Vimal Srivastava that there was no illegality in the special court's order.
Singh's lawyer on Tuesday requested the MP-MLA court to exempt his personal appearance, but the judge declined the plea saying that he had not obtained bail till date.
