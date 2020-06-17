UP govt allows OPD to reopen in all hospitals, issues Covid-19 guidelines

In a major relief to the common man, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to reopen outpatient departments (OPD) in the Primary Health Centers (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC) and in private hospitals of the state.

All OPDs had been shut earlier in March to prevent the spread of and only emergency services remained in place.

This caused great inconvenience to the non-corona patients since private hospital were also shut during this period.





Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, has now directed all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the state to reopen OPDs in all hospitals.

With the resumption of the OPDs, the state government also issued guidelines and safety protocols that are to be followed in the hospitals for the prevention of Covid-19. The hospitals will have to adhere to the social distancing norms and use sanitisers for all the visitors.