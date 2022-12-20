UP govt buses to stop plying at night amid rising accidents due to fog

JUST IN
Due to rising fog-related accidents, Uttar Pradesh government buses will stop plying at night, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said on Tuesday.

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Fog | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

In pics: Fog returns to Delhi NCR; 39 trains delayed; air quality worsens

Three people were killed and 39 injured in separate accidents amid low visibility due to dense fog in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

"Due to dense fog and rising mishaps, the government has stopped plying of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses at night. An order has been issued in this regard to regional managers of the corporation," Singh told reporters on sidelines of a programme.

He, however, did not elaborate on the new timings of buses.

The meteorological office in Lucknow said dense fog is likely to continue for two more days.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 21:23 IST

