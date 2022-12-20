JUST IN
CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on Sep 5: Govt in RS

MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the vaccine is to be given in two doses of 0.5 ml each in a gap of 28 days

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the recombinant nasal COVID-19 vaccine on September 5 this year for those aged 18 years and above, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Pawar said the vaccine is to be given in two doses of 0.5 ml each in a gap of 28 days. It is to be administered intranasally.

Under the Vaccine Maitri Programme, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90 countries in the form of grant, commercial export or through the global vaccine alliance COVAX, Pawar said.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 20:04 IST

