Expecting big investments, Assam grants industry status to tourism sector

granted industry status to the tourism sector anticipating big investments and to further boost to the sector.

Tourism Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah highlighted that with such industry status it would attract fresh investments in tourism infrastructures permanent in nature and would contribute towards rapid employment generation, public-private partnership and infrastructure development.

An official statement said on Tuesday said that as the growth in the tourism sector is vital for socio-economic development in a state, the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday approved the proposal for grant of industrial status to the tourism sector in .

With the grant of industry status to the tourism sector, now, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centres among others are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy, the statement said.

This move will further encourage and boost private investment in these areas of the tourism sector.

"Earlier, the tourism sector was not under state industrial policy. This decision would bring a paradigm shift to the tourism sector. Previously only hotels and resorts above the three-star category and River Cruises were included under thrust areas of Assam Industrial Policy," Mallabaruah told the media.

He said that but, now many new tourism units like heritage hotels, bungalows, camping sites, restaurants, amusement parks, ropeways, museums, tour operator service, adventure park, water sports would also be included in the thrust areas of the industrial policy. The newly-implemented policy aims for sustainable and environmentally friendly investment besides capital formation and the creation of gainful employment.

The minister also said that the infrastructure can be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which would contribute to the overall development of the region.

"Assam tourism sector would receive an ample number of private investments due to the new status received which facilitates incentives, subsidies, reimbursements among others as per industry policy for the investors and eventually these investments will create new employment opportunities," the tourism minister said.

Assam has now become a nationally and internationally acclaimed all-season tourist destination for its unique wildlife, bio-diversity and experience of an unexploited wonderland. Tourism has been one of the main sources of income generation for the people over the years.

