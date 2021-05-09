UP govt extends curfew till May 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
India-Lanka strengthen ties, revive maritime dialogue despite Covid in 2020
No decision yet to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka
India must vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka: Chidambaram
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen, seize one boat
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said.
The curfew, which was earlier scheduled to end on 7 am on Monday, has been extended.
The corona curfew imposed in the state has been extended till May 17, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal, said in a statement issued here.
As many as 298 people died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 14,80,315.So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU