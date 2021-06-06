UP govt gets investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore in pandemic

-
ALSO READ
MSME loans doubled during CM Adityanath's rule, says UP government
Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to conduct sero survey from June 4
UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra dies of Covid-19, CM express grief
Unnao: Murder case registered, no apparent injury marks on girls found dead
UP CM to act against hospitals refusing admission to Covid-19 patients
-
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has received 96 proposals for investment worth Rs 66,000 crore since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Land has been allocated to 18 investors who have submitted proposals worth Rs 16,000 crore.
According to a government spokesman, the chief minister has directed officials to ensure that all formalities are completed at the earliest and implementation of the projects is also ensured.
The chief minister has asked the departments concerned to remain in constant touch with investors and extend all possible help, including giving subsidies to them as per the policy pertaining to their sector of investment.
The CM also discussed the UP Oxygen Production Promotion Policy, 2021, to make the state self-sufficient in oxygen production for medical and industrial use.
"Many companies have expressed interest in setting up oxygen production plants in the state and the chief minister has asked officials to remain in touch with the top management of these companies to provide them with all possible help," the spokesperson said.
--IANS
amita/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU