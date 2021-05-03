UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra dies of Covid-19, CM express grief

-
Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Manoj Mishra died due to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Monday.
He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled his demise.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.
The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.
