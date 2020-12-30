MSME loans doubled during CM Adityanath's rule, says UP government

-
ALSO READ
Saving Adityanath is integral to Hindutva's future plan
Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
Visionless opposition indulging in propaganda, says Yogi Adityanath
Crimes against women rising in UP, dismiss Yogi govt: Cong to Centre
UP CM cautions BJP workers to be on guard against people fomenting riots
-
Loans disbursed to the MSME sector have doubled during the rule of BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, compared with the earlier Akhilesh Yadav-led dispensation, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said that loans totalling Rs 1,06,068 crore were disbursed during the earlier Samajwadi Party rule, compared with Rs 2,12,454 crore given by the Yogi Adityanath government.
Efforts by the Chief Minister to increase investment in the state were yielding results, especially in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.
There are 8.7 lakh MSME units in the state. In the changed environment, the MSME units have not only increased their businesses, but also given employment to more than 3 million persons.
Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said that the government had worked on many important aspects of governance, including law and order, along with changing policies of 21 departments to promote industries in the state.
"Uttar Pradesh is at the second position in the country in ease of doing business. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Minister distributed loans to industries by holding mega loan fairs four times. As a result, loans have been given to MSMEs on a large scale. New investors have invested around Rs two lakh crore in UP," he said.
MSMEs have used the loans to increase their capacities. Besides, 6,79,647 new units have also been set up with the help of loans given under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, Mukhya Mantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana, and One District One Product scheme.
The government spokesman said that MSMEs made big contributions to the infrastructure projects launched by the state government in the last three years, whether they pertained to building a power house or improve power supply network in rural areas.
--IANS
amita/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU