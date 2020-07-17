JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 Richter hits Jammu and Kashmir; details awaited

International Space Station power upgrades nearly finished after spacewalk
Business Standard

UP govt likely to constitute team of doctors to check Covid-19 spread

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered constitution of a team of senior doctors to formulate an effective model to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state

Topics
Coronavirus | Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting on coronavirus situation in state. (Source: UP CMO)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered constitution of a team of senior doctors to formulate an effective model to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The team will also have directors of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the King George's Medical University and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science, according to an official statement.

The chief minister issued the directions at a meeting with state officials at his residence on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed nodal officers in all the 75 districts to look into law and order, crime against women, prosecution of criminals, implementation of government directives on COVID-19 and other matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU