UP govt to launch mega irrigation projects to benefit 4 million farmers

The UP government has decided to irrigate 16.49 lakh hectares of additional land from the irrigation projects till next year so that agriculture does not suffer due to lack of water. About 40.56 lakh farmers are likely to be benefited by this.
The UP government claims to be working for small and marginal farmers and the new irrigation projects are said to supply water to those areas where very little agriculture takes place due to lack of water.
The water for these irrigation projects will be sourced from Saryu Canal, Umraha, Ratauli, Lakheri, Bhavani, Masgaon, Chilli, Barwar Lake and Babina. Although the farmers of all regions (Purvanchal, Western Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand) will be benefited by these irrigation projects, but the farmers of Bundelkhand will get the maximum benefit. Such projects are also necessary for Bundelkhand, which is often hit by drought due to relatively less rainfall. Bundelkhand is the focus area of the Yogi government.
Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department A.K. Singh said that as a matter of priority, the government completed the Rasin Dam Project (Chitrakoot) and Bandai Dam Project (Lalitpur) between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. These will irrigate additional land of 2,290 and 3,025 hectares in the respective districts. Electricity is also being generated from a 2.50 MW capacity solar plant at the top of Jakhlaun Pump Canal (Lalitpur).
In the coming days, projects like Chilli, Kulpahar and Shahzad of Bundelkhand will become a model for the state. These are being connected to the sprinkler system. This will result in more irrigation with less water and the yield will also increase.
--IANS
wkt/skp/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
