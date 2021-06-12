DATA STORY: India adds 84,332 new coronavirus cases, fewest in 70 days

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 40,981) in active cases to take its count to 1,080,690. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 8.8 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 84,332 cases to take its total caseload to 29,359,155. And, with 4,002 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 367,081, or 1.25 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,433,763 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 249,600,304. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 27,911,384 – or 95.07 per cent of total caseload – with 121,311 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

With a daily increase of 84,332 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 29,274,823 on Friday to 29,359,155– an increase of 0.3%. has reached 367,081, with 4,002 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 664,276 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 8.8% of all active cases globally (one in every 11 active cases), and 9.55% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 249,600,304vaccine doses. That is 850.16 per cent of its total caseload, and 17.92 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (30264410), Uttar Pradesh (27322619), Rajasthan (24041412), Gujarat (23698353), and West Bengal (21493823).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (383318), Delhi (375438), Gujarat (371027), Uttarakhand (339322), and J&K (314099).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 10 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 40,981, compared with 46,281 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mahrashtra (1043), Bihar (552), West Bengal (473), Arunachal Pradesh (65), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (25).

With 121,311 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.07%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.25%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.63%), Uttarakhand (2.06%), and Nagaland (1.90%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 125,313 — 4,002 deaths and 121,311 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.29%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 241 days, and for deaths at 63.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (15759), Kerala (14233), Maharashtra (11766), Karnataka (8249), and Andhra Pradesh (8239).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (91.24%), Karnataka (91.39%), Kerala (94.63%), and Maharashtra (95.40%).

India on Friday conducted 1,920,477 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 376,232,162. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.75%), Maharashtra (15.65%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.44%), Kerala (12.86%), and Sikkim (12.45%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (13.29%), Goa (11.75%), Sikkim (10.51%), Meghalaya (10.15%), and Manipur (8.79%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1075279), J&K (667588), Kerala (588735), Karnataka (464215), and Uttarakhand (450931).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5887853), Karnataka (2747539), Kerala (2702823), Tamil Nadu (2324597), Andhra Pradesh (1796122).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 11,766 new cases to take its tally to 5887853. The state has added 126,838 cases in the past 10 days.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 8249 cases to take its tally to 2747539.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 14233 cases to take its tally to 2702823.

Tamil Nadu has added 15759 cases to take its tally to 2324597.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 8239 to 1796122.

Uttar Pradesh has added 596 cases to take its tally to 1701668.

Delhi has added 238 cases to take its tally to 1430671.