UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC is routine: SC

-
ALSO READ
'Lockdown stage' approaching, CM will decide, says Maharashtra minister
Competition Commission officials visit Ceat office for 'routine enquiry'
Resident doctors of Delhi's top five hospitals boycott routine services
Doctors of 3 govt hospitals boycott routine, emergency services from Monday
Hero MotoCorp says visit by income tax officials was 'routine'
-
The Supreme Court on Monday said it has become a routine affair that Uttar Pradesh officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not respect orders of the court.
The observation was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a counsel sought an urgent hearing of a plea of a senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) against the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.
The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time.
The non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer said.
Let her appear. Let her understand, the bench said, adding You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU