UP officials don't respect orders, approaching against HC is routine: SC



The on Monday said it has become a routine affair that officials are approaching it against the Allahabad High Court orders and they do not respect orders of the court.

The observation was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana when a counsel sought an urgent hearing of a plea of a senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) against the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

The high court order had come as the officer could not appear before it in time.

The non-bailable warrants have been issued against a woman IAS officer for late appearance, a lawyer said.

Let her appear. Let her understand, the bench said, adding You are an IAS officer, you know the rules... Every day we see that there is a breach of orders from the Allahabad High Court. This is a routine, every day one or the officer has to come and seek permission. What is this? You do not respect orders of the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)