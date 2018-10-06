UP Police issues social media norms to its men; breaches to invite sacking

Faced with apparent disenchantment among a section of the constabulary over the sacking of its constable Prashant Chaudhary, accused of killing in Lucknow last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police has now adopted tough stance against any misconduct in lower ranks and issued social media charter to its force.

UP Police, touted as the largest police organisation in the world with headcount of almost half-million, has been witnessing rising support for the sacked constable over social media platforms with some lower ranked cops even soliciting funds from people for the accused to fight the court case in the sensational shootout.

Tiwari was allegedly shot by Chaudhary in the early hrs of September 29 in the posh locality of Lucknow, when he was on way to drop his female colleague home. The accused cop had later claimed that he fired in self defense after Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over by his SUV.





Following the incident, a case of murder was filed against Chaudhary and he was sacked from the service. Later, he was sent to jail along with another cop Sandeep Kumar, who was also present during the incident.

Yesterday, UP Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh issued fresh 17 point social media guidelines. The new policy seeks to censure such activities of state policemen over social media outlets, which could potentially earn disrepute to the force or be deemed indiscipline.

Henceforth, UP policemen would be required to issue a disclaimer on social media that the views expressed by them were their personal opinion and not representing the department. The cops would ideally not upload photographs featuring their uniform/accessory or arms.

Besides, they have been restrained from using abusive or derogatory language or uploading obscene images targetting fellow policemen, senior or subordinate. They have been censured from uploading any information about the police department without clearance by superiors or uploading posts regarding matters of security.

At the same time, they have been advised not to post any comments on the government, policies, programmes or politicians, critical or otherwise. They would not reveal details about cases under probe or sub-judice.

According to Singh, these guidelines were already in place and had first been issued in 2016 and reaffirmed in 2017. However, these have now been revised to make them more contemporary. Besides, violation of these fresh strictures would be seen acting against UP Government Servants Conduct Rules and attract punishment, which could range from warning to dismissal.

Yesterday, some cops were seen wearing black-bands on duty to express solidarity with the sacked constables. Later, the police had swung into action and arrested two dismissed cops Avinash Pathak and Brajendra Yadav from Mirzapur and Varanasi respectively. They were dismissed in 2012 over insubordination and laxity.