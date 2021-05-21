UP records 172 deaths even as active Covid-19 cases down by 68%: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Noida to increase random testing of people commuting to and from Delhi
Uttar Pradesh reports 8,737 new coronavirus cases, 255 deaths on May 18
Covid surge continues in Uttar Pradesh; night curfew in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh records 15,747 new coronavirus cases, 312 fatalities
Prez offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state has come down by 68 per cent since the peak, while 172 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.
"The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 92.5 per cent. The active cases in the state in the past 20 days have come down by 68 per cent," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told reporters here.
During the peak on April 30, there were 3,10,783 active COVID-19 cases in the state which have now come down to 1,06,276, he said.
Of the current active cases, 72,547 people are currently in home isolation, Sehgal said.
In the past 24 hours, 7,735 fresh COVID cases were reported which took the total case tally to 16,59,212, he said.
A total of 17,668 people have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 15,34,176, the official said.
With 172 more deaths, the fatality count in Uttar Pradesh rose to 18,760, he further said.
Of the new deaths, not more than 15 were reported from Varanasi, 12 from Lucknow and 11 from Saharanpur, as per a health bulletin issued here.
As far as fresh cases are concerned, not more than 1,003 cases were reported from Ghaziabad, 892 from Gorakhpur, 427 from Meerut, 394 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 287 from Saharanpur, 286 from Lucknow and 229 cases from Varanasi, it said.
On Thursday, 2.89 lakh COVID tests were conducted in the state, Sehgal said, adding that so far over 4.61 crore tests, of which two crore were RT-PCR, have been conducted.
He said that so far, over 1.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
More than 1.25 crore people have received the first dose while over 33 lakh got the second dose also, he added.
Sehgal said that of the 98,386 villages in the state, coronavirus has been reported in only 28,742 villages and the state government is actively distributing medical kits in rural areas.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to initiate "Mera Ward Corona Mukt Ward" (COVID-free ward) campaign, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU