Noida to increase random testing of people commuting to and from Delhi

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has decided to increase the number of random coronavirus tests for people commuting to and from Delhi.
"Number of COVID tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from the national capital, the random tests for the virus will be conducted," District Magistrate Suhas LY said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.
The tests will be conducted at the Delhi-Noida border area.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday extended existing night curfew timings in its several cities including the capital Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.
With an extension of two hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am.
The state reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835, said Uttar Pradesh health Bulletin.
