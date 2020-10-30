UP sets record in sanitiser production, over 17 mn litres made since March

-
Uttar Pradesh has set a record of sorts by producing over 1.7 crore litres of sanitizer since March when the lockdown was imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Additional Chief Secretary, Cane Development and Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said that the sanitizer production capacity of the state was around six lakh litres per day.
"The demand was rather high in the beginning and sanitizer production escalated. The demand has now stabilized," he said.
He further said that the total production of sanitizer in the state was highest when compared with other states.
He said that cane mills and distilleries had been roped in by the state government in the production of sanitizer which was not only supplied to the government departments and hospitals in the state, but also exported to other states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Around 1.6 crore packs of sanitizers have been put into the market.
"Many companies were also given licenses to produce sanitizer in the state. The aim is to provide sanitizer to people at an affordable cost," Bhoosreddy said.
