India Coronavirus Dispatch: Oxygen crunch in Maharashtra hospitals
India records more than 82,000 Covid-19 recoveries for two days in a row

India has recorded more than 82,000 recoveries from Covid-19 infection for two days in a row, the data shared by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
A health worker in PPE collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for Covid-19, amid the spread of the disease, at the Darya ganj area in New Delhi on Monday

India has recorded more than 82,000 recoveries from COVID-19 infection for two days in a row, the data shared by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed.

The government further stated that a total of 82,961 active cases were found free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and added that the number of people who have recuperated from the infection crossed 40 lakh today (September 17), the government said.

Notably, the national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve and stands at 78.64 per cent today.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22 per cent) while the states of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6580), Uttar Pradesh (6476) and Tamil Nadu (5768) contributed 35.87 per cent of the new recoveries. These states together account for 57.1 per cent of total new recoveries.

The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakhs (10,09,976) until today, the Union Health Ministry said. Close to half of the active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 15:34 IST

