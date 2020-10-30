Telangana adds 1,531 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths push toll to 1,330

reported 1,531 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,37,187 while sixmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,330, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 293, followed by MedchalMalkajgiri (120) and Rangareddy (114) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 29.

As many as 18,456 are under treatment and43,790 samples were tested on October 29.

Cumulatively,42,40,748 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,13,937, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 91.65 per cent, while it was 91 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was15,425.

