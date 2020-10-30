Andaman and Nicobar Islands register 16 new coronavirus cases, one death

-
-
Sixteen more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands taking the union territory's tally to 4,305 on Friday, an official said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory rose to 59 with one more person succumbing to the infection, the official said.
Thirteen infections were detected during contact tracing while three patients have travel history, he said.
Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.
The Union territory now has 192 active coronavirus cases, while 4,054 people have recovered from the disease, he said.
The administration has tested 86,715 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.
