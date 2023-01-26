Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; held in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014
GMR Group to divest entire 40% stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador
IndiGo flight lands in Indore due to medical emergency, passenger dies
Bengaluru airport back to pre-Covid passenger levels due to high traffic
-
A man was arrested for allegedly falsely tweeting that a flight going from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday.
Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-Jaipur was diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
The flight landed at 9:45 am and was given clearance to depart at 1:40 pm. Meanwhile, Rathore tweeted "flight highjack", the police said.
Rathore was offloaded from the flight with his bag and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action, they said.
The accused told police that he posted the tweet as he was frustrated over the flight being stranded, they added.
A case was registered in the matter and Rathore was arrested, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 22:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU