Business Standard

Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch, search underway

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Poonch | Grenade

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Kashmir
Representational image

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.

Last Friday night, an explosion was reported at his house in Lasana village of Surankote tehsil. His family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms.

"I had gone for a condolence meet when I received a call from home that a grenade was found near the house. It was close to our boundary wall," Showkat, the son of former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram, told reporters.

Police and Army personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway, he said.

Expressing fear, Showkat also questioned the security measures being enforced in the area.

"Why is this happening to us? This is the second such incident," he said while expressing faith in the security forces.

Security guards have been increased at our house and floodlights installed, Showkat added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 21:58 IST

