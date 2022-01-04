Upward tick in Covid-19 graph in Kerala: 3,640 new infections reported

-
After reporting less than 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the past two weeks, Kerala on Tuesday saw an increase in new infections with the recording of 3,640 cases which increased the caseload to 52,49,489.
The state also recorded 453 deaths which increased the total fatalities to 48,637 till date, a government press release said.
Of the 453 deaths, 30 were recorded over the last few days and 423 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
With 2,363 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,89,100 and the active cases reached 20,180, the release said.
As many as 71,120 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam logged the highest with 641 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (599) and Kozhikode (403).
Of the new cases, 33 were health workers, 52 from outside the State and 3,333 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 222.
There are currently 1,05,547 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,03,193 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,354 in hospitals, the release said.
