US duo William Nordhaus, Paul Romer win Nobel Prize in Economics 2018

Nordhaus and Romer were awarded the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth

AFP | PTI  |  Stockholm 

Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences 2018
William D Nordhaus and Paul M Romer. Photo: @NobelPrize

US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said. 

Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer of New York University's Stern School of Business, have addressed "some of our time's most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. 
First Published: Mon, October 08 2018. 15:40 IST

