US duo William Nordhaus, Paul Romer win Nobel Prize in Economics 2018

US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.
Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer of New York University's Stern School of Business, have addressed "some of our time's most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.
