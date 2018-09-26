India is placed 96th among 162 countries on Economic Freedom Index

India moved up two places to rank 96th on Economic Freedom Index
In this year’s report on Economic Freedom in the World, India’s rank improved by a couple of notches. However, India was still placed 96th among 162 countries. The report was released on Tuesday by the Centre for Civil Society (CCS) along with Canada’s Fraser Institute. Last year, India was placed 98.
India improved its score on the legal system, property rights, access to sound money, and many more
India improved its score on parameters such as legal system and property rights, access to sound money, freedom to trade internationally and regulation of credit, labour and business. However, its score declined in size of the government.
India is evenly placed among BRICS nations
In overall ranking, India was evenly placed among BRICS nations. While Russia and South Africa are ahead of India at 87th and 94th positions, China and Brazil are behind at 108th and 144th positions. The 2018 report is based on data from 2016.
Hong Kong tops the Economic Freedom Index
Hong Kong and Singapore again topped the index, continuing their streak as the first and the second country, respectively. New Zealand, Switzerland, Ireland, the US, Georgia, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada (tied for 10th) were among the top 10.
People in countries with high levels of economic freedom lead more prosperous, happier and healthier lives
The report said that according to research in top peer-reviewed academic journals, people living in countries with high levels of economic freedom enjoyed greater prosperity, more political and civil liberties, and lived longer. For example, countries in the top quartile (25 per cent) of economic freedom (such as the UK, Japan and Ireland) had an average per capita income of $40,376 in 2016 compared to $5,649 for the bottom quartile countries (such as Venezuela, Iran and Zimbabwe). Life expectancy was 79.5 years in the top quartile countries compared to 64.4 years in the bottom quartile.
