India is placed 96th among 162 countries on Economic Freedom Index

moved up two places to rank 96th on Economic Freedom Index

In this year’s report on Economic Freedom in the World, India’s rank improved by a couple of notches. However, was still placed 96th among 162 countries. The report was released on Tuesday by the (CCS) along with Canada’s Fraser Institute. Last year, was placed 98.



India improved its score on the legal system, property rights, access to sound money, and many more

India improved its score on parameters such as legal system and property rights, access to sound money, freedom to trade internationally and regulation of credit, labour and business. However, its score declined in size of the government.



India is evenly placed among nations

In overall ranking, India was evenly placed among nations. While Russia and South Africa are ahead of India at 87th and 94th positions, China and Brazil are behind at 108th and 144th positions. The 2018 report is based on data from 2016.



tops the Economic Freedom Index

and Singapore again topped the index, continuing their streak as the first and the second country, respectively. New Zealand, Switzerland, Ireland, the US, Georgia, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada (tied for 10th) were among the top 10.



People in countries with high levels of economic freedom lead more prosperous, happier and healthier lives

